Adani Enterprises rises on $100 bn sovereign AI infrastructure investment plan

Adani Enterprises advanced 2.22% to Rs 2,233.10 after the company announced a direct investment of $100 billion to develop renewable-energy-powered, hyperscale AI-ready data centres by 2035.

The initiative aims to establish a long-term sovereign energy and compute platform, positioning India as a global leader in the emerging Intelligence Revolution. The group said the investment could catalyse an additional $150 billion across server manufacturing, advanced electrical infrastructure, sovereign cloud platforms and allied industries by 2035, creating a projected $250 billion AI infrastructure ecosystem in India over the next decade.

The planned 5 GW deployment is expected to create the worlds largest integrated data centre platform, combining renewable power generation, transmission infrastructure and hyperscale AI compute within a single coordinated architecture. The programme is designed as a unified energy-and-compute ecosystem, with generation capacity, grid resilience and high-density processing capabilities developed in parallel.

The facilities will support large high-density compute clusters and next-generation AI workloads through advanced liquid cooling systems and high-efficiency power architecture. Dedicated compute capacity will also be allocated to Indian Large Language Models (LLMs) and national data initiatives to ensure long-term data sovereignty. The strategy will be anchored by Adani Green Energys 30 GW Khavda renewable energy project, with over 10 GW already operational. The group also plans to invest an additional $55 billion to expand its renewable energy portfolio, including large-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS). Strategic connectivity through cable landing stations at Adani-operated ports will enable low-latency global integration with the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia. To mitigate global supply-chain risks, the group will co-invest in domestic manufacturing of critical infrastructure components such as high-capacity transformers, advanced power electronics and grid systems. This approach positions India not only as a data hub but also as a producer and exporter of next-generation intelligence and compute infrastructure.

In line with Indias five-layer AI architectureApplications, Models, Chips, Energy and Data Centresthe group will participate in partnerships across the full stack. A significant portion of GPU capacity will be reserved for Indian AI startups, research institutions and deep-tech entrepreneurs to ease compute scarcity and foster a domestic innovation ecosystem. Working with leading academic institutions, the Adani Group will establish specialised AI infrastructure engineering curricula, applied AI research labs focused on energy and logistics, and a national fellowship programme to address the growing skills gap. Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group. "The world is entering an Intelligence Revolution more profound than any previous Industrial Revolution. Nations that master the symmetry between energy and compute will shape the next decade. India is uniquely positioned to lead. At Adani, we are building on our foundation in data centres and green energy to expand into the complete five-layer AI stack focused on India's technological sovereignty. India will not be a mere consumer in the AI age. We will be the creators, the builders and the exporters of intelligence and we are proud to be able to participate in that future."

This roadmap builds on AdaniConnex's existing 2 GW national data centre, expanding toward a 5 GW target that positions India at the epicentre of the global AI economy. This vision is anchored by landmark partnerships with Google to establish the nation's largest gigawattscale AI data centre campus in Visakhapatnam, alongside additional campuses in Noida, and with Microsoft spanning Hyderabad and Pune. The Adani Group is also in discussion with other major players seeking to establish large scale campuses across India thereby further cementing its position as India's premier AI infrastructure partner. In line with this vision, the Group will also deepen its data centre partnership with Flipkart, advancing the collaboration toward the development of a second AI data centre purposebuilt to support Flipkart's next-generation digital commerce, high-performance computing and large-scale AI workloads.

Meanwhile, Adani Enterprises said its joint venture AdaniConneX has incorporated a wholly owned step-down subsidiary, Navi Mumbai Power Transmission Limited (NMPTL), to undertake electric power generation and transmission activities. NMPTL has a subscribed capital of Rs 1,00,000, divided into 10,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each. Through AdaniConneX, Adani Enterprises indirectly holds a 50% stake in NMPTL. Adani Enterprises (AEL) is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates. The company's business investments are centered on the fields of airport management, technology parks, roads, data centers, and water infrastructure. The companys consolidated net profit skyrocketed 97 times to Rs 5,627.02 crore on a 8.63% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 24,819.59 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.