Rail Vikas Nigam has received LOA from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam for Construction of New 8 Nos. 132 kV GSS Arnod, Chitamba, Devri, Jarkhoda, Peelwa Nadi, Ralawata, Seeswali and Tarnau along with associated lines and 132KV bays including supply of all equipments/materials, erection (including civil works) testing and commissioning on Supply - ETC basis under BN-9016002314. The cost of the project is Rs 193 crore.

