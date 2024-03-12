KNR Constructions receives LoA for Rs 1,163-cr project

The civil construction company has bagged letter of acceptance (LoA) for water supply projects and sewerage projects in Telangana worth Rs 1,163.03 crore.

The order is received from Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) - Public Health and Municipal Engineering Department (PHMED) - Government of Telangana

The scope of order includes water supply projects in 26 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and sewerage projects in 4 ULBs under AMRUT 2.0 under the jurisdiction of Nalgonda and Khammam PH Divisions in Package II.

The construction period of contract is 24 months and the operation & maintenance period is 5 years from the completion of work. The cost of the project stood at Rs 1,163.03 crore.

Meanwhile, the firm stated that it has received declaration of appointed date as 10 February 2024 for a project, which constitutes development of six lane access controlled greenfield highway from Marripudi to Somavarappadu of [NH-544G], Bengaluru-Vijayawada economic corridor on HAM Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-1 in Andhra Pradesh (Package 13).

KNR Constructions is a multi domain infrastructure development organization and executes the construction of technically complex and high value projects across segments.

The company's consolidated net profit increased 32% to Rs 139.61 crore on 13.83% rise in net sales to Rs 996.01 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip fell 3.86% to trade at Rs 263.05 on the BSE.

