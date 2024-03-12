Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ion Exchange rises on Rs 120-cr order win

Ion Exchange rises on Rs 120-cr order win

Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Ion Exchange (India) advanced 2.14% to Rs 458.80 after the firm received a contract from Maaden, Saudi Arabia for setting up of water treatment plant at a contract value of Rs 120 crore.

The company will set up water treatment plant including demineralization plant for approximately Rs 120 crore.

The time period for completion of the project is 1 year from the date of letter of acceptance.

Ion Exchange (India) is engaged in water and environment management business. The company offers products, including ion exchange resins, water treatment plants and chemical additives. The firm's segments are engineering, chemicals and consumer products.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 1.22% to Rs 47.46 crore on 8.14% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 553.85 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

