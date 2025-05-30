KNR Constructions slides as Q4 PAT slumps 61% YoY to Rs 248 cr

KNR Constructions declined 3.96% to Rs 212.65 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 60.58% to Rs 139.24 crore on 31.03% decline in revenue from operations Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 57.73 crore in Q4 FY25, down by 86.32% from Rs 422.16 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

EBITDA slipped 40.85% year on year to Rs 221.50 crore during the quarter. EBITDA margin reduced to 22.7% in Q4 FY25 as compared to 26.5% registered in Q4 FY24.

Total expenses fell 26.85% to Rs 8,171.5 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 3,742 crore (down 27.32% YoY), employee benefits expense was Rs 412.44 crore (down 4.99% YoY), and finance costs were at Rs 405.84 crore (up 9.48% YoY) during the period under review.

As of 31 March 2025, KNR Construction recorded an order book of Rs 5,051.8 crore, out of which Rs 2,561.1 crore is from other road projects, Rs 2,490.7 crore is from the irrigation sector and the pipeline sector.

On a year-on-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit surged 28.87% to Rs 1,001.9 on 7.30% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,753.2 in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Meanwhile, the company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.25 per equity share of Rs 2 each for the financial year ended 31st March 2025, subject to approval by the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM). The record date for the final dividend will be announced in due course.

KNR Constructions, incorporated in 1995, is a Hyderabad-based infrastructure project development company providing EPC services in segments such as roads and highways, irrigation and urban water infrastructure management.

