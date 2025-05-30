Lemon Tree Q4 PAT rises 26% YoY to Rs 85 cr

Lemon Tree Hotels reported a 26.37% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 84.64 crore, while revenue from operations rose 15.64% to Rs 378.51 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 122.25 crore in Q4 FY25, up 37.31% year-on-year and 22.85% quarter-on-quarter. EBITDA came in at Rs 205 crore, registering a 17% increase YoY and an 11% rise sequentially. The EBITDA margin stood at 54% in Q4 FY25, supported by operating leverage and cost optimization initiatives.

During the quarter, gross ARR (average revenue per room) increased 7% YoY to Rs 7,042 crore during the quarter, while the occupancy rate jumped to 77.6% in Q4 FY25.

RevPAR (revenue per available room) jumped 15% to Rs 5,462 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 4,754 crore in Q4 FY24.

Patanjali Keswani, chairman & managing director, Lemon Tree Hotels, said, In Q4, this year Lemon Tree recorded its highest-ever fourth-quarter revenue. At Rs 379.4 crore, our revenue grew by 15% compared to Q4 last year, while net EBITDA grew 17% Y-o-Y to Rs 205.0 crore, translating into a net EBITDA margin of 54.0%, which increased by 109 bps Y-o-Y.

Fees from management and franchised contracts for third-party-owned hotels stood at Rs 16 crore in Q4 FY25, an increase of 11% Y-o-Y. Fees from Fleur Hotels stood at Rs 28.3 crore in Q4 FY25, an increase of 19% Y-o-Y. Total management fees for Lemon Tree stood at Rs 44.4 crore in Q4 FY25, an increase of 16% Y-o-Y, and Rs 149 crore for the full year, an increase of 22% over FY24.

The company's profit after tax stood at Rs 108.1 crore in Q4 FY25, an increase of 29% Y-o-Y. Cash profit for the company stood at Rs 143.0 crore in Q4 FY25, an increase of 22% Y-o-Y. Total cash profit generated by the company during FY25 stood at Rs 382.4 crore, an increase of 30% over FY24. The debt for the company decreased by Rs 190 crore during the year, from Rs 1889 crore in FY24 to Rs 1699 crore in FY25.

The debt/EBITDA ratio in FY25 for the company stood at 2.67x, which is a 25% reduction over 3.57x in FY24. On the asset-light side, in Q4 we signed 15 new management and franchise contracts, adding 833 new rooms to our pipeline, and operationalized 2 hotels, adding 121 rooms to our operational portfolio. As of March 31, 2025, the total inventory for the group stands at 212 hotels and 17,116 rooms, divided into 10,269 rooms and 111 hotels being operational and the rest in the pipeline.

Lemon Tree Hotels (LTHL) is one of the largest hotel chains in India and owns/leases/operates/franchises hotels across the upscale, upper-midscale, midscale, and economy segments. The group offers seven brands to meet guests needs across all levels, viz., Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels.

Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels (LTHL) fell 1.22% to Rs 140.50 on the BSE.

