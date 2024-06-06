Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KNR Tirumala Infra Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 15.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

KNR Tirumala Infra Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 15.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 29.62 crore

Net profit of KNR Tirumala Infra Pvt reported to Rs 15.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 49.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 29.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs -73.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 40.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 33.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 113.78% to Rs 76.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales29.62-73.73 LP 76.1535.62 114 OPM %85.8274.20 -81.9649.58 - PBDT21.15-52.72 LP 40.05-15.00 LP PBT21.14-52.74 LP 39.98-15.06 LP NP15.07-49.20 LP 40.42-33.26 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

KNR Constructions consolidated net profit rises 139.90% in the March 2024 quarter

KNR Constructions surges as Q4 PAT soars to Rs 341 crore

Patel KNR Infrastructures standalone net profit rises 5160.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Patel KNR Infrastructures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.62 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Patel KNR Heavy Infrastructures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Prestige Projects Pvt standalone net profit rises 1785.79% in the March 2024 quarter

SBM Bank India reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.49 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Deutsche Investment India Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 50.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Konkan Railway Corporation standalone net profit rises 34.94% in the March 2024 quarter

Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt standalone net profit rises 126.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story