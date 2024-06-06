Konkan Railway Corporation standalone net profit rises 34.94% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.82% to Rs 1280.65 croreNet profit of Konkan Railway Corporation rose 34.94% to Rs 147.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 109.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.82% to Rs 1280.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1420.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 8.18% to Rs 301.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 278.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.36% to Rs 4428.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4996.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
