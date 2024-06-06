Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Konkan Railway Corporation standalone net profit rises 34.94% in the March 2024 quarter

Konkan Railway Corporation standalone net profit rises 34.94% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales decline 9.82% to Rs 1280.65 crore

Net profit of Konkan Railway Corporation rose 34.94% to Rs 147.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 109.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.82% to Rs 1280.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1420.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.18% to Rs 301.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 278.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.36% to Rs 4428.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4996.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1280.651420.05 -10 4428.724996.21 -11 OPM %12.0912.95 -11.7510.19 - PBDT202.08145.57 39 464.39398.41 17 PBT147.41109.24 35 301.74278.93 8 NP147.41109.24 35 301.74278.93 8

