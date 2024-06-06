Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt standalone net profit rises 126.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt standalone net profit rises 126.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 95.92% to Rs 490.62 crore

Net profit of Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt rose 126.41% to Rs 258.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 114.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 95.92% to Rs 490.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 250.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 103.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 48.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 56.73% to Rs 657.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 419.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales490.62250.42 96 657.60419.57 57 OPM %98.1099.63 -97.0099.41 - PBDT374.95165.12 127 255.9278.09 228 PBT374.95165.12 127 255.9178.08 228 NP258.76114.29 126 103.36-48.16 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 106.65 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Heritage Foods hits the 52-week high as Q4 PAT zooms 126% YoY

Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions standalone net profit rises 140.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Raja Bahadur International consolidated net profit rises 1525.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions standalone net profit rises 10.56% in the December 2023 quarter

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 52.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Indices climbs for 2nd day, Nifty ends above 22,800, VIX below 17 mark

Euro sees muted moves ahead of ECB decision

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Kronox Lab Sciences IPO ends with stellar subscription

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story