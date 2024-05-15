Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kokuyo Camlin standalone net profit rises 18.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Kokuyo Camlin standalone net profit rises 18.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Sales rise 0.41% to Rs 216.72 crore

Net profit of Kokuyo Camlin rose 18.95% to Rs 10.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.41% to Rs 216.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 215.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 79.26% to Rs 43.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.24% to Rs 813.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 773.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales216.72215.84 0 813.81773.32 5 OPM %10.417.95 -9.417.03 - PBDT21.1615.89 33 78.0452.00 50 PBT15.7411.65 35 59.3835.15 69 NP10.428.76 19 43.8324.45 79

First Published: May 15 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

