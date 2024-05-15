Kokuyo Camlin standalone net profit rises 18.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.41% to Rs 216.72 crore

Net profit of Kokuyo Camlin rose 18.95% to Rs 10.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.41% to Rs 216.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 215.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 79.26% to Rs 43.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.24% to Rs 813.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 773.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

216.72215.84813.81773.3210.417.959.417.0321.1615.8978.0452.0015.7411.6559.3835.1510.428.7643.8324.45

