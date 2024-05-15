Kokuyo Camlin standalone net profit rises 18.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.41% to Rs 216.72 croreNet profit of Kokuyo Camlin rose 18.95% to Rs 10.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.41% to Rs 216.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 215.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 79.26% to Rs 43.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.24% to Rs 813.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 773.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News