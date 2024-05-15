Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kisan Mouldings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 89.87 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kisan Mouldings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 89.87 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales decline 27.75% to Rs 59.48 crore

Net profit of Kisan Mouldings reported to Rs 89.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 9.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 27.75% to Rs 59.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 82.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 58.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 54.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.82% to Rs 268.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 272.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales59.4882.33 -28 268.01272.99 -2 OPM %-22.02-1.89 --8.89-7.89 - PBDT5.97-7.70 LP -20.05-46.50 57 PBT4.12-9.72 LP -27.59-54.51 49 NP89.87-9.72 LP 58.16-54.51 LP

First Published: May 15 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

