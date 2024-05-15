Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR Inches Higher Amid Dollar Weakness; Muted Equities Limit Gains

INR Inches Higher Amid Dollar Weakness; Muted Equities Limit Gains

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian rupee inched up 1 paisa to settle at 83.50 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday as the American currency retreated from its elevated level. However, sustained foreign fund outflows and a weak trend in domestic equities weighed on the local unit. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slipped 117.58 points, or 0.16 percent, to 72,987.03 - halting a three-day winning streak. The broader NSE Nifty index dropped 17.30 points, or 0.08 percent, to 22,200.55 due to concerns over FII selling ahead of the Lok Sabha 2024 election outcome. Meanwhile, global cues were mixed while the dollar and bond yields dipped after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell described the producer price index report as more mixed than hot, adding he doesn't expect the next move to be a rate hike.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

INR Snaps Winning Streak Amid Renewed Gains In Dollar; Muted Equities

INR Appreciates On Firm Trend In Equities; Dollar Weakness Overseas

INR Settles Higher On Positive Equities And Muted Dollar Overseas

INR Settles Lower Amid Muted Equities And Dollar Strength Overseas

INR Settles Near Record Lows Amid Dollar Strength, Muted Equities

Ganges Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

North Eastern Electric Power Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 212.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kisan Mouldings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 89.87 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Brightcom Group faces trading suspension on NSE

NSE SME IPO of Quest Laboratories subscribed 79%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 15 2024 | 5:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story