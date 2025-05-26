Kolte-Patil Developers rallies on reporting turnaround PAT of Rs 65 cr in Q4

Kolte-Patil Developers jumped 4.23% to Rs 405.50 after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 65.29 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 27.11 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 36.53% year on year (YoY) to Rs 718.67 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

The company reported a profit before tax of Rs 101.26 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to a pre-tax loss of Rs 44.63 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The firm reported an EBITDA of Rs 111.9 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to a negative EBITDA of Rs 8.7 crore in Q4 FY24. The companys EBITDA margin stood at 15.5% in Q4 FY25, against a negative margin of 1.7% in Q4 FY24.

New area sales value decreased 15% to Rs 631 crore, and the collections were up 19% to Rs 704 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The volume for new area sales tumbled 23% to 0.80 million sq. ft and the realization rose 9% to Rs 7,904 per sq ft.

On a full-year basis, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 106.56 crore in FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 69.35 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 25.22% YoY to Rs 1,717.38 crore in FY25

Atul Bohra, Group CEO, Kolte-Patil Developers, said, FY25 has been a strong year for the company, with milestones achieved on various operational and financial metrics - total income of Rs 1,764 crore, collections of Rs 2,432 crore, and operating cash flows of Rs 880 crore. FY25 EBITDA at Rs 227 crore registered a strong growth of 252% YoY. This has been achieved on the back of strong execution, healthy registrations, and active customer engagement. Average realizations improved by 8% reflecting our disciplined pricing strategy across geographies. Our flagship Life Republic township continued to perform well, contributing around 1.9 mm. sq. ft. to volumes. New launches contributed 42% of annual sales, reinforcing market traction. We also signed a strategic approximately 22-acre JDA in Pune with a GDV potential of Rs 4,000 crore, adding to our future growth pipeline.

The residential demand is expected to sustain and remain broad-based across mid-income, premium, and luxury segments. And, in our pursuit of redefining living, we are committed to customer satisfaction across segments and geographies. As one of the leading real estate developers with a strong presence in Pune and a growing footprint in MMR and having created a solid foundation for multi-year growth, Kolte-Patil is well-positioned to capitalize on the opportunities and deliver long-term value.

Kolte-Patil Developers is a real estate company with a dominant presence in the Pune residential market and a growing footprint in Mumbai and Bengaluru. The company has developed and constructed over 68 projects, including residential complexes, integrated townships, commercial complexes, and IT parks, covering a saleable area of over 30 million square feet across Pune, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

