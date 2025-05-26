JSW Steel Q4 PAT rises 16% YoY to Rs 1,503 cr

JSW Steel reported a 15.7% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,503 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2025, compared to Rs 1,299 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The growth in profit came despite a 3.13% year-on-year decline in revenue from operations, which stood at Rs 44,819 crore during the quarter.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 1,774 crore, down from Rs 2,012 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company reported exceptional items of Rs 44 crore for the period under review.

EBITDA stood at Rs 6,378 crore in Q4 FY25, registering a growth of 4.15%, compared with Rs 6,124 crore in Q4 FY24. The EBITDA margin improved to 14.2%, aided by increased sales volumes and lower coking coal costs.

Consolidated crude steel production for the quarter stood at 7.63 million tonnes, higher by 12% YoY and 9% QoQ. Capacity utilization at the Indian operations was 93% during the quarter. Steel sales for the quarter stood at 7.49 million tons, higher by 11% YoY and 12% QoQ. Domestic sales were 6.72 million tons, up 30% YoY and 12% QoQ.

The institutional sales volumes increased 33% YoY and 11% QoQ, while retail sales increased 25% YoY and 15% QoQ. Exports were stable QoQ at 8% of sales from the Indian operations. For the full fiscal year FY25, the company reported consolidated crude steel production of 27.79 million tonnes and sales of 26.45 million tonnes, achieving the revised guidance issued in Q3 FY25.

Net debt stood at Rs 76,563 crore as of March 31, 2025, down Rs 4,358 crore from December 31, 2024, driven by strong cash flows, working capital release, and disciplined capital expenditure. Net gearing improved to 0.94x from 1.00x in the previous quarter.

Also Read

Subsidiary Bhushan Power and Steel (BPSL) reported crude steel production of 0.98 million tonnes and sales of 0.94 million tonnes during the quarter. Revenue from operations came in at Rs 5,635 crore, while EBITDA rose 5% QoQ to Rs 570 crore, supported by higher volumes and reduced input costs. BPSL posted a net profit of Rs 42 crore for the quarter.

Meanwhile, the board of directors recommended a dividend of Rs 2.80 per fully paid-up equity share of Rs 1 each for the year ended 31 March 2025. The record date for the dividend has been fixed as 8 July 2025.

Additionally, the board approved the raising of long-term funds of up to Rs 14,000 crore. This includes Rs 7,000 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and another Rs 7,000 crore through equity shares or convertible instruments. Subject to regulatory approvals and market conditions, the board also cleared the issuance of secured/unsecured, redeemable NCDs not exceeding Rs 5,000 crore.

JSW Steel, the flagship business of the diversified JSW Group, is India's leading integrated steel company.

Shares of JSW Steel shed 0.61% to Rs 1,002.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News