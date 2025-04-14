Jubilant Agri incorporates wholly owned subsidiary to expand agri-chemicals business

Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products (JACPL) has announced that it incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Jubilant Agri Solutions (JASL), on 7 April 2025.

The company received the Certificate of Incorporation from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, on 11 April 2025.

JASL will operate in the agricultural products and chemicals sector, focusing on the manufacturing, marketing, and trading of agricultural products and chemicals.

As part of the incorporation, JACPL, along with its nominees, has subscribed to 1,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each, amounting to a total subscribed share capital of Rs 10,00,000. The companys authorized share capital stood at Rs 15,00,000, divided into 1,50,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each. JACPL holds 100% ownership of JASL, making it a wholly owned subsidiary.

JASL is categorized as a related party to JACPL from the date of its incorporation. Other than the shareholding arrangement, there is no direct or indirect interest of the promoter, promoter group, or group companies in JASL.

The official announcement was made on Friday, 11 April 2025, after market hours.

Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products, a part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group, is a diversified company engaged in the manufacturing of performance polymers, chemicals and agri-products.

Also Read

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 21.34 crore in Q3 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 20.90 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 35.7% YoY to Rs 396.22 crore posted in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Shares of Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products shed 0.21% to settle at Rs 1,089.20 on 11 April 2025. The Indian stock market is closed today, 14 April 2025, on account of Ambedkar Jayanti.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News