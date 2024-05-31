Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kothari Fermentation & Biochem standalone net profit declines 78.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Kothari Fermentation &amp; Biochem standalone net profit declines 78.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:26 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 0.96% to Rs 31.99 crore

Net profit of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem declined 78.20% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.96% to Rs 31.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 32.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.26% to Rs 108.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 110.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales31.9932.30 -1 108.88110.27 -1 OPM %13.1919.04 -4.748.00 - PBDT3.285.50 -40 1.706.10 -72 PBT1.874.00 -53 -3.920.29 PL NP0.873.99 -78 -4.910.19 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Kothari Fermentation &amp; Biochem reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.38 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Concord Biotech gains after receiving GMP certificate with zero observations

Kothari Industrial Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.07 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Kothari Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 6.90% in the December 2023 quarter

Kothari Sugars &amp; Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.76 crore in the December 2023 quarter

US Dow falls 330 points ahead of inflation data

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Stock alert: Bharat Dynamics, Apollo Hospitals, Sunteck Realty, Subex, Hero MotoCorp

Indices poised to open lower

Ganesh Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story