Kothari Sugars &amp; Chemicals standalone net profit declines 76.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 3:52 PM IST
Sales decline 54.56% to Rs 94.28 crore

Net profit of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals declined 76.17% to Rs 5.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 54.56% to Rs 94.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 207.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 29.65% to Rs 29.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.58% to Rs 502.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 609.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales94.28207.48 -55 502.73609.97 -18 OPM %3.3113.90 -8.829.94 - PBDT7.5733.64 -77 56.1865.26 -14 PBT3.8030.09 -87 41.9151.22 -18 NP5.6523.71 -76 29.4941.92 -30

First Published: May 17 2024 | 3:26 PM IST

