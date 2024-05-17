Sales decline 54.56% to Rs 94.28 crore

Net profit of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals declined 76.17% to Rs 5.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 54.56% to Rs 94.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 207.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 29.65% to Rs 29.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.58% to Rs 502.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 609.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

