Sanghvi Movers Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Nava Ltd, eClerx Services Ltd, Honeywell Automation India Ltd and AGI Greenpac Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 May 2024.

Sanghvi Movers Ltd lost 6.55% to Rs 1188.5 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 93010 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37216 shares in the past one month.

Nava Ltd tumbled 6.41% to Rs 497.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 87061 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16796 shares in the past one month.

eClerx Services Ltd crashed 4.71% to Rs 2289.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13516 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2155 shares in the past one month.

Honeywell Automation India Ltd dropped 4.61% to Rs 53242.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1054 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1020 shares in the past one month.

AGI Greenpac Ltd pared 4.02% to Rs 673. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 52621 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16350 shares in the past one month.

First Published: May 17 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

