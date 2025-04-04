Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KP Green Engineering update on progress of new manufacturing unit at Matar, Bharuch

Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
KP Green Engineering announced that Phase 1 of the construction at the Matar factory has been successfully completed, which includes the successful commencement of trial and commercial production of the Pre-Engineering Building (PEB).

Furthermore, the installation of machinery for Heavy Fabrication and Transmission Lines has been completed, with trial production scheduled for April 2025.

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

