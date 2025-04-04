Veranda RACE signs MoU with NEMI Education

To offer an IIT Indore certified Post Graduate Program in BFSI

Veranda RACE, a Veranda Learning enterprise and a leading institute for competitive exam training and professional upskilling, announced the signing of MoU with NEMI Education to offer an IIT Indore certified Post Graduate Program in Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI). This program is a significant step in bridging the skill gap and equipping aspiring professionals with industry-relevant expertise.

As an exclusive skilling partner of IIT Indore through its skilling wing, Drishti CPS, NEMI Education designs and delivers cutting-edge skilling programs. These courses will be taught by a combination of esteemed faculty members, experienced practicing managers, and a robust technology-driven learning platform. With its extensive reach, strong presence in BFSI training, and deep understanding of the learning needs of aspirants, Veranda RACE will play a crucial role in ensuring that a wide range of students benefit from this program. Veranda RACE's proven track record in mentoring candidates through structured training programs and industry-focused learning will enable more learners across the country to acquire essential skills and advance their careers in the BFSI sector.

The initial program will be Post Graduate Certificate in BFSI and delivered online, catering to a broad range of learners. With a duration of 4 to 6 months, the first cohort is tentatively set to commence on 01 May 2025.

