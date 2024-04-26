Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KPI Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 35.43% in the March 2024 quarter

KPI Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 35.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 58.64% to Rs 289.36 crore

Net profit of KPI Green Energy rose 35.43% to Rs 43.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 58.64% to Rs 289.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 182.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.46% to Rs 161.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 109.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 59.04% to Rs 1023.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 643.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales289.36182.40 59 1023.90643.79 59 OPM %32.0929.74 -32.9032.38 - PBDT71.6543.16 66 257.70164.98 56 PBT60.3737.24 62 217.33142.36 53 NP43.0431.78 35 161.66109.63 47

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

