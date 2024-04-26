KPI Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 35.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 58.64% to Rs 289.36 crore

Net profit of KPI Green Energy rose 35.43% to Rs 43.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 58.64% to Rs 289.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 182.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.46% to Rs 161.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 109.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 59.04% to Rs 1023.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 643.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

