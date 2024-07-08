Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KPI Green Energy gains after inking PPA with GUVNL

KPI Green Energy gains after inking PPA with GUVNL

Image
Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 10:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

KPI Green Energy rallied 4% to Rs 1,853 after the company signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for a 50MW Solar-Wind Hybrid Power Project with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL).

This project, comprising 50 MW of solar and 16.80 MW of wind, was awarded through a competitive bidding process issued by GUVNL on 1 November 2023, and secured through a reverse E-Auction on 22 January 2024.

KPI Green Energy develops and maintains grid connected solar power projects and sells power units generated from the company's solar plants.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The companys consolidated net profit increased 35.4% to Rs 43.04 crore on 58.6% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 289.36 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

PM Modi goes to Moscow while Rahul heads for Assam, Manipur, says Cong

LIVE: Haryana Roadways bus overturns in Panchkula, over 40 school children injured

Adani Wilmar's shares rise on steady volume, exports growth in Q1 estimates

French elections 2024: Left leads, far-right rises, no majority secured

Stock market LIVE Updates, July 8: Sensex down 100 pts, Nifty dips below 24,300; Titan sheds 4%

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 10:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story