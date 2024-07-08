KPI Green Energy gains after inking PPA with GUVNL

KPI Green Energy rallied 4% to Rs 1,853 after the company signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for a 50MW Solar-Wind Hybrid Power Project with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL).

This project, comprising 50 MW of solar and 16.80 MW of wind, was awarded through a competitive bidding process issued by GUVNL on 1 November 2023, and secured through a reverse E-Auction on 22 January 2024.

KPI Green Energy develops and maintains grid connected solar power projects and sells power units generated from the company's solar plants.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 35.4% to Rs 43.04 crore on 58.6% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 289.36 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

