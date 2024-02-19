Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KPI Green Energy Ltd Surges 5%

KPI Green Energy Ltd Surges 5%

Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
KPI Green Energy Ltd has added 62.3% over last one month compared to 10.19% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 1.54% rise in the SENSEX

KPI Green Energy Ltd gained 5% today to trade at Rs 1553.1. The S&P BSE Utilities index is up 0.95% to quote at 5500.12. The index is up 10.19 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd increased 5% and Inox Green Energy Services Ltd added 4.28% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went up 106.75 % over last one year compared to the 18.89% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 1099 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 57092 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1617.91 on 07 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 259.03 on 29 Mar 2023.

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

