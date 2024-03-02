Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KPI Green Energy signs PPA for 240MWp grid connected Solar Photovoltaic Power Project

KPI Green Energy signs PPA for 240MWp grid connected Solar Photovoltaic Power Project

Last Updated : Mar 02 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
KPI Green Energy has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for 200MWAC (240MWp) grid connected Solar Photovoltaic Power Project won through competitive bidding process vide RFS No. GUVNL/800 MW/Khavda/Solar (Phase XX) dated 20.05.2023 issued by GUVNL for Procurement of Power from 800 MW grid connected Solar Photovoltaic Power Projects located in Gujarat State Electricity Corporation (GSECL) Solar Park at Khavda (GSECL Stage 2) with Greenshoe option of additional capacity upto 800MW has been signed and executed with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL).

First Published: Mar 02 2024 | 4:15 PM IST

