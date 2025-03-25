KPI Green Energy subsidiary Sun Drops Energia secures LoA for 13.80 MW solar power projects

Sun Drops Energia, a subsidiary of KPI Green Energy, has been awarded Letters of Award for the development of solar power projects with a cumulative capacity of 13.80 MW under its Captive Power Producer (CPP) business segment. These projects will be developed in accordance with the Distributed Renewable Energy Bilateral Purchase (DREBP) Policy, as outlined in the Gujarat Renewable Energy Policy-2023 and GERC Tariff Order No. 5 & 6 of 2024.

