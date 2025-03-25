Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KPI Green Energy subsidiary Sun Drops Energia secures LoA for 13.80 MW solar power projects

KPI Green Energy subsidiary Sun Drops Energia secures LoA for 13.80 MW solar power projects

Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Sun Drops Energia, a subsidiary of KPI Green Energy, has been awarded Letters of Award for the development of solar power projects with a cumulative capacity of 13.80 MW under its Captive Power Producer (CPP) business segment. These projects will be developed in accordance with the Distributed Renewable Energy Bilateral Purchase (DREBP) Policy, as outlined in the Gujarat Renewable Energy Policy-2023 and GERC Tariff Order No. 5 & 6 of 2024.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

