SG Finserve soars after Madhu Kela buys stake

Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
SG Finserve surged 13.42% to Rs 408.95 after well-known investor Madhu Kela purchased stake via bulk deal on 24 March 2025.

As per the bulk deal data on the BSE, Madhusudan Murlidhar Kela bought 9,51,773 shares (1.7%) at Rs 350.01 per share.

On the other hand, Dinesh Pareekh sold 3 lakh shares (0.54%) at Rs 350 per share.

SG Finserve is a RBI registered Non-banking Finance Company (NBFC) providing inclusive business financing solutions to channel partners- dealers, distributors, retailers, buyers, suppliers, transporters/ logistics etc. of Indian corporates by all-round use of technology.

Standalone net profit of SG Finserve rose 9.42% to Rs 23.69 crore while total income declined 19% to Rs 42.49 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

