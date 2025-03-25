Britannia Inds' Gujarat plant operations disrupt due to strike

Britannia Industries said that its plant located in Jhagadia, Gujarat has been partially affected due to a workers' strike.

The company said that it is in continuous discussion with workers to resolve the situation amicably.

At present, the impact of this event is being assessed and the company is managing demand through available resources, it added.

Britannia Industries (BIL) is one of India's leading FMCG companies. The company's principal activity is the manufacture and sale of biscuits, bread, rusk, cakes and dairy products.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 4.5% to Rs 581.69 crore on 6.5% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 4,463.30 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.72% to Rs 4,831.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News