NBCC (India) bags two orders worth Rs 658 cr

Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
NBCC (India) has announced that it has received two work orders totaling Rs 658.43 crore from Uttarakhand Investment and Infrastructure Development Board (UIIDB) and Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT).

The first order was awarded by UIIDB for the Rodi Belwala Area Revitalization, including Sati Kund and surrounding developments at Har Ki Pauri, as well as the Subhash Ghar Revitalization and redevelopment of parking and commercial areas at Upper Road, opposite the Railway Station (existing bus stand, Haridwar). The quoted amount for this construction project is Rs 438.98 crore.

The second order was received from C-DOT for Project Management Consultancy (PMC) Services for the planning, supervision, construction, and development of various buildings, including a data center, housing & hostels, a technical block, and residential buildings at the C-DOT campus in Mehrauli, New Delhi, totaling Rs 219.45 crore.

NBCC (India) is in business and operates in three major segments, namely project management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.

The company reported a 25.41% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 142.43 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 113.57 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 16.65% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,826.95 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Shares of NBCC (India) declined 2.64% to Rs 83.10 on the BSE.

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

