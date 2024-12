The Board of Rajoo Engineers at its meeting held on 03 December 2024 has approved the allotment of 4,09,87,245 equity shares Re. 1/- each as fully paid-up bonus equity shares in the proportion of 1:3. With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to 16,39,96,393 equity shares of Re 1 each.

