Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chinese shares end higher after initial slide

Chinese shares end higher after initial slide

Image
Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Asian stocks fluctuated before closing higher on Tuesday as new U.S. curbs on semiconductor exports to China proved to be less harsh than previously expected.

Sentiment was also boosted by expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut later this month and speculation that a key economic meeting expected in December may unleash more Chinese stimulus.

Gold and oil prices were modestly higher in Asian trading despite the U.S. dollar strengthening amid political uncertainty in France and concerns over faltering economic growth in China.

China's Shanghai Composite index ended 0.44 percent higher at 3,378.81, recovering from an early slide after the U.S. announced new export controls on China's chip industry.

China's commerce ministry described the restrictions, the third such set of curbs under the Biden administration, as an example of "economic coercion" and "non-market practices."

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India's prime, REIT-worthy office stock is worth Rs 4.5 trillion: Report

Parliament session LIVE: India, China should strictly observe LAC, says EAM Jaishankar in Lok Sabha

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex extends gains, adds 600pts, Nifty above 24,450; PSU banks lead

Maharashtra caretaker CM Eknath Shinde briefly hospitalised, discharged

World Chess Championship LIVE SCORE UPDATES Game 7: Gukesh to start with white vs Ding

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story