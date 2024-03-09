Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KPI Green secures 305 MW solar order for wind-solar hybrid project in Gujarat

KPI Green secures 305 MW solar order for wind-solar hybrid project in Gujarat

Last Updated : Mar 09 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
This project forms part of a larger wind-solar hybrid power initiative in the state.

KPI Green Energy has been awarded a contract for a 305 MWac solar power project in Gujarat. The order is divided between Aditya Birla Renewables Subsidiary (175 MWac) and ABREL (RJ) Projects (130 MWac). KPI Green Energy will be responsible for the Balance of System (BoS) development for the entire 305 MWac solar capacity.

BoS refers to all the components and services required for a functional solar power plant beyond the solar panels themselves. This typically includes engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning (EPCC), along with tasks like design, material supply, transportation, erection, testing, and synchronization.

Upon completion, the project will be connected to the Interstate Transmission System (ISTS) network of the Central Transmission Utility (CTU). The project is scheduled to be completed in the financial year 2025-26.

KPI Green Energy develops and maintains grid connected solar power projects and sells power units generated from the company's solar plants.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 46.87% to Rs 50.60 crore on 84.20% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 330.11 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

Shares of KPI Green Energy rose 1.75% to settle at Rs 1725.85 on Thursday, 7 March 2024. The stock market was shut on Friday, 8 March 2024, on account of Mahashivratri.

First Published: Mar 09 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

