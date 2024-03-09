Board of HeidelbergCement India approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 08 March 2024

The Board of HeidelbergCement India at its meeting held on 08 March 2024 took note of the resignation tendered by Kevin Gerard Gluskie from the position of Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from the close of business hours on 13 March 2024.

The Board has appointed Roberto Callieri (holding DIN 05139888) as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive Director on the Board of Directors of the Company, as well as inducted him as a member of Nomination & Remuneration Committee with effect from 14 March 2024 in place of Kevin Gerard Gluskie.

