Tips Industries standalone net profit rises 40.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.61% to Rs 63.26 crore

Net profit of Tips Industries rose 40.53% to Rs 25.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.61% to Rs 63.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 66.19% to Rs 127.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 76.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.34% to Rs 241.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 186.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

63.2652.02241.58186.7847.6950.6765.6054.5635.4228.22172.50106.9734.9227.85170.53105.6425.7618.33127.1776.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News