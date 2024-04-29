Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tips Industries standalone net profit rises 40.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Tips Industries standalone net profit rises 40.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Sales rise 21.61% to Rs 63.26 crore

Net profit of Tips Industries rose 40.53% to Rs 25.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.61% to Rs 63.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 66.19% to Rs 127.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 76.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.34% to Rs 241.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 186.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales63.2652.02 22 241.58186.78 29 OPM %47.6950.67 -65.6054.56 - PBDT35.4228.22 26 172.50106.97 61 PBT34.9227.85 25 170.53105.64 61 NP25.7618.33 41 127.1776.52 66

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 2:06 PM IST

