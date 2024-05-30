Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AGS Transact Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.45 crore in the March 2024 quarter

AGS Transact Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.45 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 17.79% to Rs 349.18 crore

Net Loss of AGS Transact Technologies reported to Rs 4.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 15.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.79% to Rs 349.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 424.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 80.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 36.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.01% to Rs 1470.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1671.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales349.18424.72 -18 1470.631671.27 -12 OPM %14.0917.25 -13.4323.67 - PBDT20.1044.38 -55 87.88288.18 -70 PBT-32.41-12.80 -153 -125.3557.53 PL NP-4.45-15.36 71 -80.0936.96 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

AGS Transact Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.38 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Financials stocks rise

Financials stocks edge higher

Intellect completes implementation of DTB platform for Jordan Kuwait Bank

Veranda Learning's arm buys 50% stake in Tapasya Educational Institutions

US Stocks tumble on rate concerns

Stock alert: Tata Steel, Cummins India, Bata India, ICICI Bank, SBI, ONGC

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

Valor Estate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.54 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story