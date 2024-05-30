AGS Transact Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.45 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.79% to Rs 349.18 crore

Net Loss of AGS Transact Technologies reported to Rs 4.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 15.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.79% to Rs 349.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 424.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 80.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 36.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.01% to Rs 1470.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1671.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

