Kritika Wires standalone net profit rises 81.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Sales rise 43.93% to Rs 133.47 crore

Net profit of Kritika Wires rose 81.36% to Rs 5.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 43.93% to Rs 133.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 92.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 73.62% to Rs 10.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 52.94% to Rs 431.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 282.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales133.4792.73 44 431.74282.30 53 OPM %4.754.48 -3.013.02 - PBDT7.074.43 60 15.9010.02 59 PBT6.443.85 67 13.827.81 77 NP5.062.79 81 10.405.99 74

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

