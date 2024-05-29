Kritika Wires standalone net profit rises 81.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 43.93% to Rs 133.47 croreNet profit of Kritika Wires rose 81.36% to Rs 5.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 43.93% to Rs 133.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 92.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 73.62% to Rs 10.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 52.94% to Rs 431.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 282.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
