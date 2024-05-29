Alliance Integrated Metaliks reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.96 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 84.64% to Rs 24.17 crore

Net loss of Alliance Integrated Metaliks reported to Rs 18.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 67.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 84.64% to Rs 24.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 447.61% to Rs 64.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.23% to Rs 67.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 58.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

24.1713.0967.5658.6313.53-4.3518.7417.21-12.06-34.17-59.81-68.30-19.15-41.11-88.20-96.42-18.9667.0364.1811.72

