Kronox Lab Sciences standalone net profit rises 37.76% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Kronox Lab Sciences rose 37.76% to Rs 6.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 15.93% to Rs 24.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 20.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.24.0120.7134.8629.369.196.108.835.806.534.74

