City Union Bank standalone net profit rises 13.03% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of City Union Bank rose 13.03% to Rs 286.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 253.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 11.50% to Rs 1478.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1326.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1478.741326.2469.2270.53361.00318.03361.00318.03286.00253.03

