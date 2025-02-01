City Union Bank standalone net profit rises 13.03% in the December 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 11.50% to Rs 1478.74 croreNet profit of City Union Bank rose 13.03% to Rs 286.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 253.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 11.50% to Rs 1478.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1326.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income1478.741326.24 11 OPM %69.2270.53 -PBDT361.00318.03 14 PBT361.00318.03 14 NP286.00253.03 13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content