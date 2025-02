Pudumjee Paper Products standalone net profit declines 38.54% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.92% to Rs 193.69 crore

Net profit of Pudumjee Paper Products declined 38.54% to Rs 19.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 31.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 4.92% to Rs 193.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 203.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.193.69203.7213.1921.5130.2546.0727.0342.8919.5831.86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News