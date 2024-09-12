HPL Electric & Power spurts on Rs 144-cr order win

HPL Electric & Power jumped 4.88% to Rs 608 after the company announced that it has received work orders aggregating to Rs143.77 crore from its regular leading customers.
The order involves supplying of smart meters & conventional meters in the normal course of business, which is to be executed as per the terms & conditions of letter of award (LoA).
HPL Electric & Power leading players and Indias fastest growing electrical and power distribution equipment manufacturer with products ranging from industrial and domestic circuit protection switchgears, cables, energy saving meters, CFL & LED lamps.
The companys consolidated net profit zoomed to Rs 17.02 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 6.93 crore reported in Q1 FY24. Net sales jumped 22.5% year on year to Rs 392.91 crore during the quarter.
