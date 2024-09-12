Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HPL Electric & Power spurts on Rs 144-cr order win

HPL Electric & Power spurts on Rs 144-cr order win

Image
Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

HPL Electric & Power jumped 4.88% to Rs 608 after the company announced that it has received work orders aggregating to Rs143.77 crore from its regular leading customers.

The order involves supplying of smart meters & conventional meters in the normal course of business, which is to be executed as per the terms & conditions of letter of award (LoA).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

HPL Electric & Power leading players and Indias fastest growing electrical and power distribution equipment manufacturer with products ranging from industrial and domestic circuit protection switchgears, cables, energy saving meters, CFL & LED lamps.

The companys consolidated net profit zoomed to Rs 17.02 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 6.93 crore reported in Q1 FY24. Net sales jumped 22.5% year on year to Rs 392.91 crore during the quarter.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

How debit, credit card insurance can save you after fraud, accidents & more

Stock Market Highlights, Sept 12: Benchmarks log record close; Sensex adds 1439pts, Nifty near 25400

LIVE news: CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury passes away after prolonged illness

Why Sensex soared 1,600 pts, hit 83000 intraday today; Nifty touched 25,400

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: PAK 0-0 CHN, 2nd QTR; IND beat KOR 3-1

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story