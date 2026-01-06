KSH Int'l climbs after Q2 PAT soars to Rs 29 cr; EBITDA jumps 74%

KSH International rallied 3.82% to Rs 381.35 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 129.02% to Rs 29.59 crore on 50.73% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 712.14 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 111.52% to Rs 36.53 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 17.27 crore in Q2 FY25. EBITDA surged 74% to Rs 46.11 crore in Q2 FY26 as against 26.46 crore in Q2 FY25.

Sales volume jumped 7,037.4 metric tonnes (MT) in Q2 FY26 compared with 5,739 MT in Q2 FY25. EBITDA per ton jumped 42.1% YoY to Rs 6,551.59 as against Rs 4,611.37 in corresponding quarter last year.

During Q2 FY26, the company reported strong revenue growth across all segments compared with Q2 FY25. Revenue from specialized wires increased significantly to Rs 509.68 crore from Rs 339.70 crore, registering a growth of 50.0%. The standard wires segment also delivered an impressive performance, with revenue rising to Rs 154.21 crore from Rs 96.80 crore, reflecting a sharp growth of 59.3%. During the quarter, revenue from exports climbed 21.7% YoY to Rs 196.15 crore. Rajesh K. Hegde, managing director of KSH International said: We are pleased to report the highest quarterly revenue and profitability in our 45-year history. These results and achievements have significant and strategic impacts on the long-term development and trajectory of the Company.

utilization on our original 29,045 MT capacity is running above 90% in Q2 FY 2026 but will now be boosted with 12,000 MTs out of our proposed 30,000 MTs capacity expansion, being completed in Supa, and will be available for the second half of FY 2026. The new capacity was installed at the end of September 2025, taking annualized capacity up to 41,045 MTs, and sales from this facility have commenced on October 1, 2025; we continued to focus on higher value-added products with specialized magnet winding wires revenue growing 50% in Q2 FY26, compared to a year ago, driven by demand for CTC, especially 765kV transformers, as well as exports. This in turn has fuelled an approximate 90-basis point and 140-basis point improvement in EBITDA and PAT margins respectively, compared to Q2 FY25;

with the IPO proceeds, we have now repaid Rs 2,259.77 million of short-andlong-term debt, in Q3 FY2026, further improving our balance sheet position. This includes the repayment of the term debt we availed to fund the Phase 1 expansion of our new Supa facility. Industry tailwinds for the power transformer industry, and long-term potential for EV traction motors and round wires, together with our newly available capacity, positions us well to sustain our industry leading growth and unit economic profitability. KSH International provides ultra-precision special and standard magnet winding wires to OEMs across power, renewables, railways, motors for EVs and ICE, motors for industrial, home appliances, compressors for air conditioning and refrigeration.