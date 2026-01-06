Rollatainers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Simandhar Impex Ltd, Goyal Aluminiums Ltd, Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd and Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 January 2026.

Rollatainers Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 1.5 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78608 shares in the past one month.

Simandhar Impex Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 39.74. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 101 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8454 shares in the past one month. Goyal Aluminiums Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 10.39. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42555 shares in the past one month. Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd rose 17.97% to Rs 39.58. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7674 shares in the past one month.