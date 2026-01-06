Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CAMS Investor Services completes migration to NSEDAL KRA

CAMS Investor Services completes migration to NSEDAL KRA

Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
CAMS Investor Services (CAMSKRA), a wholly owned subsidiary of Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), today announced the successful completion of the migration of the KYC Registration Agency (KRA) business of NSE Data & Analytics (NSEDAL). With this transition, CAMSKRA and the KRA operations of NSEDAL now operate as a fully integrated single entity on a unified technology platform.

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 12:12 PM IST

