Dabur India's business rebounds as consumer demand improves

Dabur India said that early signs of demand recovery were visible during the quarter, aided by GST rate revisions, even as its stock faced a modest decline.

In October 2025, distributors and retailers focused on liquidating higher-priced inventory, and post-trade stabilisation helped improve consumer sentiment across urban and rural markets. Rural demand continued to outperform urban areas during the quarter.

Within the domestic business, the Home & Personal Care segment is expected to deliver double-digit growth, driven by strong performance in Hair Oils and Oral Care categories. Key brands likely to lead volume growth include Dabur Amla, Dabur Almond, Dabur Anmol, Dabur Red Toothpaste, and Meswak. Most of the portfolio is expected to outperform category growth, supporting market share gains in several categories.

The Healthcare segment is projected to see sequential improvement, supported by nearly 10% growth in Dabur Honey and 15%+ YoY growth in Honitus and Health Juices. Hajmola and the Ethicals portfolio are likely to post mid-single digit growth. While primary sales of Dabur Chyawanprash may remain muted, secondary sales remain positive, with momentum expected to strengthen in January 2026 due to an extended winter. Overall, the Healthcare segment is expected to report low-single digit growth. In Food & Beverages, the Culinary business is expected to achieve double-digit growth. The Beverages portfolio, particularly Nectars & Drinks, may see muted performance due to seasonality, but the premium Real Activ range is performing strongly, with 100% Activ juices and Coconut Water expected to grow 30%+, registering market share gains and reinforcing the brands premium positioning.

On the distribution and sales channels front, organised trade continues to maintain strong growth momentum. E-commerce, including Quick Commerce, is expected to deliver robust double-digit growth, reflecting increasing online penetration in both urban and semi-urban markets. The international business performed well in key geographies such as MENA, Turkey, Namaste, and Bangladesh, supporting near double-digit growth in INR terms. Overall, Dabur India expects consolidated revenue to grow in mid-single digits, with operating profit and net profit projected to outpace revenue growth. The company said that favourable macroeconomic conditions, GST rate revisions, and recent tax reforms are expected to support a sustained recovery in consumer demand and improve revenue trajectory in the coming quarters.