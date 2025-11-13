Kusam Electrical Industries standalone net profit declines 86.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.26% to Rs 2.71 crore

Net profit of Kusam Electrical Industries declined 86.67% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.26% to Rs 2.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2.712.651.856.040.090.160.070.140.020.15

