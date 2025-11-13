Wardwizard Foods & Beverages reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.58 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1521.15% to Rs 67.44 crore

Net profit of Wardwizard Foods & Beverages reported to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1521.15% to Rs 67.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.67.444.163.50-81.491.78-4.500.60-5.980.58-6.00

