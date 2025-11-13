Jhaveri Credits & Capital standalone net profit declines 12.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 300.00% to Rs 22.36 crore

Net profit of Jhaveri Credits & Capital declined 12.14% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 300.00% to Rs 22.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.22.365.596.3511.451.862.021.661.921.231.40

