Spectrum Foods standalone net profit declines 18.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.45% to Rs 7.66 crore

Net profit of Spectrum Foods declined 18.85% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 27.45% to Rs 7.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

