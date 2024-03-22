The EPC major announced that its board is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, 27 March 2024 to seek approval for fund raising including by way of debt issue.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. A strong, customer focused approach and the constant quest for top class quality has enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.

The EPC company reported 15.45% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,947.36 crore on 18.84% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 55,127.82 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip rose 0.89% to trade at Rs 3,594.10 on the BSE.

