Volumes jump at Bharti Airtel Ltd counter

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd, Amber Enterprises India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 March 2024.

Bharti Airtel Ltd saw volume of 30.7 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.79 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.67% to Rs.1,230.00. Volumes stood at 4.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 3.15 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 81999 shares. The stock increased 7.04% to Rs.244.05. Volumes stood at 44364 shares in the last session.

Carborundum Universal Ltd saw volume of 14325 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4591 shares. The stock increased 7.05% to Rs.1,237.45. Volumes stood at 3372 shares in the last session.

HCL Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 1.47 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 57533 shares. The stock dropped 2.79% to Rs.1,552.75. Volumes stood at 11861 shares in the last session.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd saw volume of 21121 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10760 shares. The stock increased 3.85% to Rs.3,540.00. Volumes stood at 19367 shares in the last session.

